If you turn off Game of the Day in the third half, you won’t be alone. Seeing the Mariners, who have struggled this season for running offense and especially in clutch moments, fall to baseball’s best team 6-1 is the opposite of inspiring confidence. But for those who stuck with it, they were rewarded with one of the most satisfying wins in the 2023 series so far.

It all started with a small spark that threatened to explode into inferno. In the third inning, with the Mariners trailing 2-1 thanks to two homers off the Rays that had xBAs of . 130 and . 290 respectively, Jose Caballero threw a routine pitch from leadoff hitter Vidal Brogan, allowing the runner to reach the error and return The formation of rays set to the top. By the end of the inning, the entire Rays team would have come to the plate, Castillo’s pitch count swelled by nearly 30 pitches, and the Rays would hold on to a 6-1 lead. Again, if you turn off the game here, that’s understandable.

However, in a surprising turn of events, the Mariners — whether or not they were spurred on by a players-only meeting this weekend — responded in the bottom of the third. After mustering only one run in the first two innings A solo shot by Eugenio SuarezThe Mariners hit four more in the half against Rays youngster Taj Bradley, re-energizing the crowd at T-Mobile. Julio Rodriguez led with a double, and made a sweet adjustment on Bradley’s changeup after he refused to give Julio a fastball to hit. T-France, who like Julio hadn’t seen a single competitive fastball in his first at-bat, followed with a sweet adjustment of his own on the curveball for an RBI double.

Teuscar Hernandez then hit what was likely to be an option fielder, but France and the Rays’ third baseman, Isaac Paredes, fumbled the field. Scary collision Which resulted in Paredes having to leave the game. (For those interested in why France weren’t out: while runners are usually out if they interfere with a player playing, the umpires determined that the ball had already passed Paredes at the point of impact.) That put France in third and Teuskar in first behind Jared Kilinick, who also took a crushing win. Nice adjustment to Bradley’s changeup earlier in the game:

But wait! there is more! Mike Ford also tweaked Bradley’s shift, which appeared earlier without damage. You can’t fool a Princeton guy twice (maybe a guy from Yale).

(please don’t get mad at me yale alumni this is a hilarious stand in our own yale grant grant brunsdon aka yale earnhardt)

That would draw the Mariners into a run, with Luis Castillo shutting the run off, then posting two more zeros – including, it must be said, some help from a very neat rolling hitch by Caballero that would likely go on to a save. Running after Manuel Margo doubled in the sixth. The Mariners managed to tie him in the sixth because the Rays were apparently so afraid of Mike Ford’s power (if there’s one thing a true Florida man fears, it’s an Ivy League education), it made them forget Tom Murphy’s bloodlust for a left-handed. Pitching, leaving poor Colin Bucci to do this:

The newly restricted game provided another opportunity for adaptation. I overheard a conversation the other day between Andres Muñoz and team pitcher/Mariners linebacker Freddy Lanos in which Muñoz was expressing amazement at how well the Rays can connect to his stuff, saying that sometimes you have to tip your hat to the hitter. Muñoz sure seemed to relish the opportunity to putt a second on the Rays, hitting the first batter he saw. He would easily come out again but Eugenio Suarez mishandled the ball which Wander hit Franco, allowing him to reach. However, the Rays battered them in the first inning, as Franco easily doubled to end the inning when Randy Aruzarena went after the second pitch from his bat, and easily flew to Teoscar Hernandez. Lift that cover back, then.

The Rays brought in another arm hole reliever to work in the bottom of the seventh, this time Jason Adam and his extra hitter. Adam had some serious trouble locating the strike zone today, despite getting two outs, but also loading the bases with three free passes (two walks and an HBP). This led José Caballero to turn to the right moments for him, and he does what he does best: hit him with a pitch as well. Joking aside, this was a good start for the Sailors even though they never recorded a song. The bottom of the lineup forced Adam to throw 27 pitches, work the counts, and get a run out of it.

Speaking of trouble locating the strike zone, the Mariners opted to go with Matt Brush in the eighth, which struck me as a tough match: Rays don’t expand often, and Brush can really struggle in this area. Sure enough, he opened with a walk with Luke Raley but then seemed to lock the area some more, hitting Harold Ramírez and getting into a long fight with Taylor Walls, in Paredes, before making him come out unharmed. Then he took care of nine-hole hitter Francisco Mejia, making a flyout to Julio in center to end the inning and setting up Paul Salwald for shutout, which was just as shutout as it was yesterday. Paul Sewald at the All-Star Game or we riot.

This team with Lucy and soccer has been with us all year, impressing us with big, fun victories and then returning to mediocrity. But today’s victory, which resulted in a series victory over the best team in baseball, was different. The offense wasn’t going for an easy win on a trapped player or poor target; They fought back with tweaks to the in-game clutch. A shaky defense at times did not turn into a disaster. Players worked up the charges and stopped for an easy exit. Stifling the entire team in the latter half of the game and refusing to give up that lead, something last year’s team was very good but this year’s team struggled to do. I know it’s setting me up to kick empty air, but I can’t help but feel like something important has happened here.

Read more