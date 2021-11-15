The Maori tribes called on those opposed to the vaccine not to use their martial arts

Last week, about 2,000 protesters gathered in front of Parliament in Wellington, where Trump flags were flown and anti-vaccine slogans chanted, as well as the traditional Maori martial arts hakka.

The Ngati Toa tribe, considered Haqqa’s defender, had no problem with this, but anti – vaccine protesters were urged to stop using dance in their movements. “The Ngadi Doa condemns the use of Ka Mad Haqqa to report anti-vaccine messages, ”They said. Communication recalled that many of their ancestors had succumbed to infections and made it clear that the vaccine against COVID provides them with the best protection, so everyone was encouraged to be vaccinated.

In Maori, the proportion of vaccines is relatively low: only 61 percent received two corona virus vaccines, but only 71 percent received the first dose. New Zealand, meanwhile, is targeting 90 percent of the vaccine.

Shortly before the protest, Prime Minister Jacinta Artern announced that vaccination would be mandatory for teachers and workers in the health and social security sectors. In New Zealand, they follow the zero Govt strategy. Most recently, 9,000 new infections and 34 deaths were reported, the lowest in the world. (BBC)