The Mandalorian Season 3 Finale: Who Dies? Who was exposed as a spy?

It looks like a Snuggie made with only beskar might keep you from getting injured The MandalorianUpcoming third season.

as if – Spoiler alert for the latest episode! — seeing Dean Jaren bent like… well, a pig… by Moff Gideon’s soldiers didn’t spark enough anxiety (especially for the horrific Grogu), as the Season 3 finale airing on Wednesday, April 19 promises to “hurt” viewers in its own way.

Brendan Wayne, one of the actors who often dons a mando suit — and who this season, along with Latif Crowder, gets more prominent billing in the closing credits — was involved in another Instagram story“This next episode will make you wish you didn’t ask for more,” because “it could hurt so much.”

Now, why might that be?

First, the title of the last episode, “Spies (plural), making fans speculate about who was secretly plotting against Mando & Co. All the time.

After all, said episode confirmed that Elijah Kane is indeed doing Moff Gideon’s dirty work as a member of the Amnesty program on Coruscant. But no other character in that episode appears as a spy In itselfleaving the door open for a meaningful betrayal that has yet to be revealed.

Did the survivors of Mandalore’s rag play their part? The last shipCharles Parnell, Too badCharles Baker and others no What did they look like? (After all, they are an act Lead the Bo landing party directly into the trap near the Great Forge).

Or is my husband’s mole more An important figure in Dean and Beau’s closest orbit? (OK how an act Moff Gideon knows the Darksaber has now returned to Bo-Katan…?)

What are your expectations for The MandalorianThe last final season? Is a heartbreaking betrayal about to be revealed, or will the big “hurt” that Brendan Wayne is teasing come in the form of a big death?