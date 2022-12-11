The man who made the plane bomb that killed 270 people 30 years ago has been arrested

According to MTI, US officials announced that the first court hearing of Abu Aqila Mohammed Massoud’s successor Al-Marimi will take place in Washington. He is currently in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, and is expected to make his first court appearance on Monday. The suspect may have been in the custody of Libyan authorities for several years for other crimes, and has since been extradited.

There were no survivors when the London-to-New York plane was bombed, killing 270 people and making it the worst terrorist attack to hit a British border.

US Attorney General William Barr announced in December 2020 that Massoud would be charged with creating the Inferno Machine.

U.S. officials learned of the man’s complicity in 2017 when Massoud, a former Libyan intelligence official, received a copy of a Libyan police document during an official interrogation in 2012 — already during his new tenure. After the Gaddafi regime. According to the protocol, he prepared the terrorist attack with two companions on the orders of Libyan intelligence, and after the assassination, Libyan leader Muammar al-Gaddafi thanked him for the operation.

The cockpit of an exploded Pan AM 103 – Photo: Roy Letky / AFP

Massoud, who was a top officer and bomb expert in Libyan intelligence between 1973 and 2011, is suspected to have delivered the inferno machine to Malta in a suitcase in December 1988 at the behest of his commanders, who then set the timer. The bomb exploded aboard Pan Am Flight 103 over Scotland on December 21.

The man’s extradition to the US justice system is crucial as he will be the first suspect in the US to stand trial in the massacre that took place 42 years ago.

There has been only one conviction in the Lockerbie bombing case: in 2001 a Scottish court sentenced another former Libyan intelligence officer, Abdelbassed Ali al-Megrahi, to life in prison. The man pleaded not guilty throughout and was released in 2009 due to his serious illness, and died in Libya in 2012.