The main ship of the Russian Black Sea Navy sank after being badly damaged in a fire by the Moscow Black Sea Navy.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the ship sank while being towed to port for repairs. The crew – according to press reports – about half a thousand sailors – were recruited by Black Sea Navy ships.

Maxim Marchenko, governor of the province of Odessa in Ukraine, had earlier said that Moscow had been hit by two Neptune-type Ukrainian anti-ship missiles. According to Reuters, the allegation was not confirmed by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

According to the HCLU news agency, the flagship of the 1164 Atlanta project was the Black Sea Navy’s flagship, Moscow. He enlisted in the army under the name Slava in 1983 and received its current name in 1996.

16 rocket launchers for P-1000 Vulcan missiles are the ship’s main strike weapon. In the second half of 2015, the ship guided the Russian Navy’s permanent operations force in the Mediterranean and secured the Russian air base at Hemejim in Syria with air defense equipment. One year later, in 2016, Nahimov placed an order for the ship.

