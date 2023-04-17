The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Studio Demonstrates ‘Unlimited’ Audio DLC

A piece of DLC for the £54.99 / $59.99 version of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum sparked a bit of a stir last weekend as it appeared to lock the voice of an Elven working behind a paywall. The Precious Edition bundles the “Sindarin VO” bonus bundle with the base game along with three other DLC packs, and a press release saying it adds “additional Elvish voice acting in Sindarin, done by professionals and designed for die hard Middle-earth fans”.

last Ports picked up this descriptionindicating that this is it The only way to hear the elves speak their native language is in Sindarin in the game. However, this is not the case. Statement submitted to Push the box from Daedalic Entertainment suggests that the optional DLC isn’t entirely terrible.

The developer told us that even if you only own the base game, the Elves will still speak Sindarin when necessary. This DLC is designed to add extra flavor and atmosphere to the more random characters you encounter as you make your way through the game. “The Sindarin VO expansion adds additional Sindarin lines to some of the characters in the background,” a representative explained. “While traversing Mirkwood and other parts of Middleearth Gollum, you will be able to listen to various dialogues between Elves. These dialogues add to the atmosphere and world-building.”

The statement continues: “Daedalek has gone the extra mile here and hired professional voice actors, who were trained in Sindarin by our science experts. It’s DLC for true Tolkien fans who want to immerse themselves more in the world of Middle-Earth.”

For an additional £5 / $10, the Precious Edition includes the Sindarin VO Pack along with an additional information pack, art gallery and soundtrack. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum releases on PS5, PS4 on May 25, 2023.