The long-awaited patriots are coming, worrying restrictions on the Belarus-Ukraine border – our war news on Wednesday

Magyar Máltai Szeretetszóltás provides Transcarpathia with installable and portable power generators, 1,000-liter tanks and mobile refueling equipment for vehicle refueling at home.

In a statement sent to MTI by the aid organization on Wednesday, it was written that the power supply in the region has been operating for only a few hours a day for weeks. With the integration of the Maltese system in Beregszasz, the electricity generators secure the operation of charitable facilities, social care and educational institutions.

Energy service – they continued – is mostly restored in Perexas only at night, while at other times electricity returns early in the morning, allowing people to use household appliances and charge battery-powered devices.

János Mácúc, head of Perexas Zarasi Maltese Charity Service, told me that many city bodies, many schools, kindergartens and social work organizations have asked for electricity or generators for their daily activities.

“In order to maintain the charity’s own activities, it is necessary to organize the energy supply during the day, so that services supporting lonely elderly people, families raising disabled children and the most needy people can continue to operate, food distribution. Donations, which play an increasingly important role in the care of the population, can continue. The latter activities of volunteers from Hungary are maintained in weekly shifts with assistance,” the report said.

According to the announcement, on Wednesday, the Foundation Service provided Perexas with power generation equipment, a cubic meter tank for fueling the accumulators and a mobile refueling device. The latter device can be taken home in the trunk of a van and operated as a “mobile gas station” that not only helps to charge power generators, but is also suitable for refueling vehicles.

They recalled that the Charity Service had sent a thousand boxes of aid to Ukraine since the outbreak of war; Most of the exports were used by the Maltese establishment in Perexas and transported to other Subcarpathian settlements.

(MTI)