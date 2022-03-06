The long-awaited Nintendo Switch RPG has been officially canceled

The much-anticipated Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED RPG have been canceled after several previous delays. Many of the best RPGs of the past decade or so are available on the Nintendo Switch. For example, The Witcher 3: Wild HuntAnd the SkyrimAnd the The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 They are all available on the Nintendo Switch. These are probably the three best RPGs of the past 10 years or so. However, one hardcore RPG fan of this genre on Switch is waiting for him Pillars of Eternity II: Dead End From Obsidian Entertainment, the studio known for games like Fallout: New VegasAnd the South Park: Stick of TruthAnd the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith LordsAnd the Neverwinter Nights 2And the alpha protocolAnd the outer worlds. When it comes to RPGs, Obsidian is a studio level level Mount Rushmore. It was one of her best works Pillars of Eternity II: Dead End and its predecessor.

Pillars of Eternity II: Dead End It debuted in 2018 via PC and 88 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest-rated games of its year. Two years later, the game made its way to Xbox One and PS4. The RPG was expected to come to the Nintendo Switch in 2018, but it was pushed back to 2019. Then, in August 2019, publisher Versus Evil said a Switch release was “close.” Since then, crickets have been until now.

“Unfortunately, after much deliberation, we have decided not to proceed with Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire for the Nintendo Switch,” Versus Evil said on the company official. discord channel.

As you know, the previous version of the game is available on the Switch. However, if Switch fans want to watch the series through it, they’ll need access to a PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X.

