The Orionids meteor shower is one of the most beautiful rains of the year, and is expected to reach its peak during the next working week.

According to NASA, the Orionids meteor shower will peak on October 21, providing skywatchers with a view that will light up the night sky.

Depending on where you are in the Northern Hemisphere, you can spot up to 15 meteors per hour during the peak period.

NASA says that some of these meteorites can leave behind glowing “trains” (glowing pieces of debris in the meteor’s wake) that can last for several minutes, and some faster meteorites can also turn into fireballs.

Orionids are pieces of Halley’s Comet surrounded by some of the brightest stars in the night sky.

“Every time Halley returns to the inner solar system, its core throws ice and rock dust into space. The dust grains eventually become Orionids in October, and Eta Aquarids in May if they collide with Earth’s atmosphere,” NASA said.

Viewing Tips

With the moon not expected to dim the show during peak showers, scientists say the Orionids’ backdrop will be stunning.

The biggest weather feature you could ask for is a clear sky.

The second most important viewing condition you want is a dark sky, free from light pollution. If you live in a big city, consider going to a state or national park that allows overnight camping. However, even if you can get out wherever you are, let your eyes adjust to the darkness for a few minutes and then look up. This includes putting down your phone.

Linda Matsu, with the Alliance to Protect US National Parks, Hands down Bryce Canyon National Park says It is the best dark sky park in the United States

NASA says Orionids can be seen in the northern and southern hemispheres during the hours from midnight to dawn.

While the Orionids meteor shower peaks on October 21, the Orionids will be active until November 22.