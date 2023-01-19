The LIV Golf series reaches a TV deal with The CW

Finally, LIV Golf has a TV deal in the US.

The new circle funded and catalysed by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund A year of turmoil in men’s professional golfon Thursday, that her 54-hole, no-cut championships will air on The CW Network and App starting next month.

Although the arrangement is a springboard for LIV Golf, which last year relegated its tournaments to online channels even as it featured stars like Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson and Cameron Smith, the deal also underscores the circuit’s short-term limitations and the challenges of any alternative league. faces to enter the American sports market.

LIV Golf, which critics see as part of an effort to repair Saudi Arabia’s reputation as a human rights abuser, CW officials did not immediately disclose the financial terms of the agreement. But a person familiar with the arrangement, who spoke on condition of anonymity because contract details are confidential, said LIV did not purchase airtime from the network, as some analysts thought was a possibility. Instead, the person said, the contract offers both sides mutual financial benefits, indicating that LIV does not receive the kind of hefty rights fees that are typically the financial backbone of a major sports league.