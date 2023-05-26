‘The Little Mermaid’ Sees $10M+ Previews – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE, late Thursday night: Sources tell us that Disney’s Rob Marshall did it the little Mermaid He sings some high notes tonight More than 10 million dollars in previews. If the figure exceeds $10.8 million, it would mark the sixth highest preview performance among PG and G rated titles in motion picture history. Tracking tied the Halle Bailey movie with a 4-day $120 million start during Memorial Day.

Remember, the critical preview consists of fan shows on Wednesdays at 6pm at 500 premium screen theaters and early shows starting at 3pm today.

more impressive, Little mermaidBest in preview is Disney Animation’s live-action picture, Aladdin , From Memorial Day Weekend 2019; The Will Smith pic made $7 million before making $31.3 million on its first Friday, compared to $116.8 million in 4 days. Little mermaid It also easily beats the $2.3 million in previews (8 p.m. beginning) for 2015. Cinderella Which was $23 million on the first day, and $67.8 million in the beginning. but, Little mermaid Swimming is slower than Disney live action beauty and the beast From 2017 which grossed $16.3 million, compared to Friday’s $63.7 million and $174.7 million.

Women’s knitting films, such as twilight For example, you often get a bad rep due to being front loaded. However, once the en masse-appealing Disney Princesses movie starts from its opening, it just doesn’t let go. beauty and the beast It only fell -2% between Thursday/Friday and Saturday previews. frozen 2 It was +19% over a similar period Aladdin , which starred Princess Jasmine, only dropped -4% between Thursday/Friday night and Saturday.

Although the critics Little mermaid Dropped to 68% fresh, Rotten Tomatoes audience is 95% very happy

We’re just getting started here.