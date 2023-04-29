The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pre-order guide

If you are looking to buy a ticket for yourself aboard The Legend of Zelda: Kingdom’s Tears Hype train and pre-order the game before it launches on May 12th, you might as well get some great bonus bonuses. Some retailers offer free pre-order incentives such as a woodblock or art print, which is a nice bonus that doesn’t cost anything extra. Or, superhero fans willing to spend the extra money can get the adorable Collector’s Edition with plenty of accessories (should it ever become available again, unfortunately).

So which method of pre-ordering gets you the most benefit? There’s actually one way you can save $20 on a game, but that’s only on the digital edition and an exclusive for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. Here, we’ll go over a small selection of pre-order bonuses for the physical version of Kingdom Tears So you can make your purchase decision in one place, very easy.

Pre-order The Legend of Zelda: Kingdom’s Tears With free bonuses

These are the best incentives when it comes to pre-ordering Kingdom Tears For its regular price of $69.99 and getting something simple.

Best Buy includes free art prints with the actual cartridge version of the game. It’s the core art of the game that we’ve seen a lot of, which looks great, but be aware that there’s no indication of how big it is.

$ 70 A Best Buy pre-order of the new Zelda gets you a free art print, pictured here.

Arguably the most interesting pre-order incentive is GameStop offering a free wooden board that looks great. But the trade-off with this exclusive pre-order gift is GameStop It requires you to claim it at the store. I can't believe GameStop expects me to go out on the day I should be inside Play the game without stopping.

$ 70 GameStop pre-order incentive for Kingdom Tears It is an exclusive wood plaque that must be claimed in the shop.

Walmart’s incentive is a free Master Sword wall pass. Unfortunately, after Walmart quickly sold out from a Golden color wall scroll which was limited to 5,000 units, it came back with a black scroll on the wall that was sold, returned, and sold again. The black scroll is also ‘limited’, but there is no mention of an exact number, so maybe it will reappear.

$ 69 Free pre-order Walmart gift with Kingdom Tears is a finite wall scroll, pictured here and can’t measure much.

Order the Nintendo Switch OLED Zelda Special Edition

We already have a small explainer on where you can get your Nintendo Switch OLED The Legend of Zelda: Kingdom’s Tears The version is now available for easy ordering. It’s a nice looking console, with gold Joy-Cons and a white base all decked out in graphic Zelda motifs. If you want one for its asking price of $359.99 (which it does no Including the game), you can get one now AmazonAnd best buyAnd Goalor Nintendo.

$ 360 Nintendo’s limited edition console celebrates the highly anticipated release of the The Legend of Zelda: Kingdom’s Tears. Includes Nintendo Switch OLED, zelda– Themed Joy-Con controllers, docking station equipped zelda Iconography.

file request Kingdom Tears Nintendo Switch carrying case

If you buy private zelda-themed Switch OLED, you can also complete the theme and pre-order for Kingdom Tears Nintendo Switch Carrying Case version for $24.99 best buy And Jim Stop. It's decked out in matching markings for the special edition console, includes a screen protector, and is set to launch May 12 with the game. Unlike the Zelda-themed Switch Pro console, this one was not sold out during the pre-order window.

$ 25 Zelda-inspired carrying case for Nintendo Switch or Switch OLED Model, with plastic screen protector included.

Pre-order The Legend of Zelda: Kingdom’s Tears Collector’s Edition

Finally, let’s finally talk about the elusive white whale of Zelda pre-orders. the The Legend of Zelda: Kingdom’s Tears The Collector’s Edition is the expensive bundle required for the game with a host of added luxury loot included. In that, the standard cartridge version of the game comes with a metal steel case to look fancier on your shelf, along with a poster, collector pins, and a mini art book that together cost $129.99.

Pre-orders at retailers such as AmazonAnd best buyAnd Jim StopAnd Goal It sold out very quickly and has been cropped periodically again for short periods, but it’s still not available right now. that it maybe May come back with more like available Dread Metroid The Special Edition did, but there’s certainly no guarantee that it will happen before or even after May 12th.