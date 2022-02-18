The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack has been announced. Release date announced

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask will be officially available to all members of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on February 25, 2022.

Nintendo shared the news on Twitter along with a new trailer teasing parts of the N64 adventure that follows Link as he is “dragged into the Termina world, where the moon falls from the sky!”

Link is dragged into the world of Termina, where the moon falls from the sky! Relive the last 72 hours in the world when The Legend of . appeared #zelda: Majora’s mask comes to #NintendoSwitch to #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members dated 2/25. #Nintendo 64. pic.twitter.com/712guV6wtz – Nintendo America February 18 2022

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask joins the ever-growing list of N64 games available to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members and follows such add-ons as Banjo-Kazooie and Paper Mario.

In our list of the 25 best Nintendo 64 games of all time, we ranked The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask #3, placing it behind Super Mario 64 and Ocarina of Time.

“It sounds pretty grim, but the great sense of adventure and clever puzzles expected in a Zelda game are well done, and Majora adds the thrill of finding new masks with new abilities, making Majora’s Mask totally fun and rewarding,” IGN’s Casey DeFreitas wrote. “Where Ocarina of Time is undeniably a classic, Majora’s Mask adds a little spooky spice that makes it unique, memorable, and something truly special in its own right.”

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask for the N64 was released in 2000 and we gave it a 9.9/10, and this is the version that will be part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

In 2015, The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask 3D was released for the Nintendo 3DS and came with a few quality of life additions like The Bomber’s Notebook that helped players keep track of everything that was going on in the game.

