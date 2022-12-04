The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel – Northern War begins broadcasting January 8, 2023

legend of heroes: Lanes of Cold Steel – Northern Warthe upcoming anime that takes place in the world of Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold SteelIt will start broadcasting on January 8, 2023. Falcom It was announced by Tatsunoko Productions.

A new trailer revealed at the anime event Anime Frontier in Texas shows protagonist Lavian Winslet, who is ordered to infiltrate the Ebony Empire to gain information, train and fight with his companions Martin S. Robinson, Ezaria Frost and Talion Drake. Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Also appearing is the protagonist of the game series Ryan Schwarzer (voiced by Kouki Uchiyama). It also contains the opening theme song “The Story So Far”, sung by Chisato Akita.

Here is the updated cast list:

LaVian Winslet (voiced by Makoto Koichi)

Martin S. Robinson (voiced by Yuichi Nakamura)

Ezria Frost (voiced by Sarah Amy Predict)

Talion Drake (voiced by Yuki Ono)

Clark Gromash (voiced by Haruhiko Jo)

Jenna Storm (voiced by Mai Sonozaki)

Rogan Muggart (voiced by Takayuki Kondo)

Ivano (voiced by Jun Fukushima)

Tuck (voiced by Ryuichi Kijima)

Ryan Schwarzer (voiced by Kouki Uchiyama)

Altena Orion (voiced by Inori Minas)

Read more about the story of the anime over here.

Watch the trailer below.