The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Keiseki Coming to PS5 July 28th in Japan and Asia, PC in Asia

Valkm . will be released PlayStation 5 A copy of Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki The developer announced July 28 in Japan for 5,800 yen for retail and 5,500 yen via download. In addition, the publisher cloudy leopard entertainment The PlayStation 5 version will be released along with the PC (steam) Copy in Asia on the same day with traditional Chinese and Korean translations.

Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki It was first released for PlayStation 4 on September 30, 2021 in Japan and Asia. sequel Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Keiseki II – Crimson Sen –slated for release on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 this fall.

Users who already own the PlayStation 4 version of Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki You’ll be able to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version for 110 yen (about $0.86). (This is the standard for PlayStation 4 upgrades to PlayStation 5 in Japan for some games that are a free upgrade worldwide.) Saved data can also be transferred from the PlayStation 4 version to the PlayStation 5 version.

The PlayStation 5 version will come with new features and improvements, including 4K resolution, 60fps support, a high-speed mode, and more.

Get the details below.

■ About PlayStation 5 version before the story RPG sequel Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Keiseki II – Crimson Sen – This fall, the first entry in the new Calvard Republic-set series Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki It will appear on PlayStation 5 this summer. visible key art box New Features The PlayStation 5 version now supports 4K resolution and 60 frames per second for even more stunning visuals. High Speed ​​Mode lets you select the speed you want for field and driving battles, and in-game text size can be adjusted for a more comfortable gaming experience. In addition, the game features an archive presenting previous installments of the series as well as a glossary of terms, so newcomers to arcade The chain can jump directly. The PlayStation 5 version also allows to save data transfer from the PlayStation 4 version. – High speed mode setting screen -Archives ■ clips ■ “Thank-You Mega Box Plus” downloadable content set included with first print copies First printed copies of Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki The PlayStation 5 will include the “Thank-You Mega Box Plus” downloadable content bundle, which adds hollow core sound “Latoya Hamilton” (voiced by Kikuko Inoue), and Van and Agnes costumes previously exclusive to Asia. The set consists of 33 items, including the original “4spg UNITED” outfit color, “Xipha” customization covers for combat, attachment items, and more.

Watch a trailer for the PlayStation 5 release below. Show the first screenshots in the gallery. Visit the official website here.

Trailer for a movie