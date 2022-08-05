The latest update on the Russian-Ukrainian war – The Washington Post

The war in Ukraine: what you need to know

Last: The United Nations has expressed hope The first grain shipments from the blockaded Ukrainian ports could begin on Friday. However, the exact coordinates needed to ensure safe passage for ships were still being negotiated on Thursday, said UN aid coordinator Martin Griffiths. He said.

Fighting: Russia’s latest operational pause, which analysts have identified in recent weeks as an attempt to regroup forces before doubling forces in southern and eastern Ukraine, appears to be over. It appears that Russia is ready to resume ground offensivesDefense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Saturday asked the troops to intensify attacks “in all sectors of operations” in Ukraine.

Weapons: Ukraine uses weapons such as Javelin anti-tank missiles And the Switchblade “Kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia used a file set of weapons Against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.

