The latest update on the Russian-Ukrainian war – The Washington Post

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said world leaders should “force Russia into real peace negotiations” and that Kyiv “repeatedly suggested” talks. He accused Russia of obstructing those efforts and described Ukraine’s demands – including the return of its territory and security guarantees – as “completely understandable terms”. This was followed by his remarks late on Monday Coverage from The Washington Post The Biden administration in particular encouraged Kyiv to signal an openness to negotiating an end to the war. The White House said that Washington and Moscow maintained high-level communication channels.

4. From our correspondents

In one of the Ukrainian villages, the occupation ended – and the feud began: A month after Ukrainian forces regained control of a village in the southern Kherson region, its once-knit community split over allegations that some residents cooperated with Russian forces, reports Michael E. Miller and Anastasia Galushka of Shevchenkivka.

“Neighbours have pointed fingers at neighbors, severing intergenerational ties,” they wrote. “Intelligence agents have asked questions about who did what, but so far it hasn’t done justice to those who feel betrayed.”