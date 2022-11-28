The latest news about the bankruptcy of FTX, BlockFi and more

FTX, one of the largest companies in the world Cryptocurrency The stock exchanges, which collapsed at an astonishing speed this month.

The deposit run left the company owing clients $8 billion, setting off a chain of events that rocked the cryptocurrency world and spearheaded investigations by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice.

This time last month, the $32 billion cryptocurrency firm managed billions of dollars in client assets; Now, FTX can owe money to it more than a million people and organizations.

Just three weeks ago, Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX and figure at the heart of the crisis, was trying to reassure his clients. “FTX is fine,” he said Wrote on Twitter. “Originals are good.” The next day, Mr. Bankman Fried announce His plan is to sell FTX to Binance, a competing cryptocurrency exchange.

Within days, Binance pulled out of the deal, FTX filed for bankruptcy, and Mr. Bankman-Fried, once a superstar in the crypto world, tendered his resignation.