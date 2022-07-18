The latest iPad Mini is being sold at a huge discount

The best iPad deal during Prime Day was the iPad Air of 2020, selling for $379 at Walmart ($220 off). But the newer, faster iPad Mini has taken its place With the $100 price drop at Best Buy, bringing it down to $399.99. while you Technically Get a tablet for less for your money — the Mini has an 8.3-inch screen compared to the 10.9-inch Air — and features a slightly faster A15 Bionic chip than the 2020 Air. It’s also similar in design, featuring an airy look that includes smooth, flat edges, a power button with Touch ID, and a USB-C charging port. Read our review.

Apple unveiled the 2021 iPad mini at its Fall Hardware event last year, so there’s likely to be a new release on the way soon. If the Mini continues to follow the Air’s path, it could mean we’ll see an Apple M1 chip inside, along with other small changes. This is what my friend Dan Seifert thought about how the Air could benefit from owning an M1 (spoiler: not as much as you might think!).



2021 iPad Mini (64 GB, Wi-Fi) Apple’s revamped iPad Mini ditches the Home button and opts for a larger edge-to-edge display. It also comes with a faster processor, USB-C support, and a top-mounted power button that lights up as a Touch ID sensor.

Walmart is hosting a massive deal on the 2022 edition of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop. Coast is usually around $2000, Walmart has a great configuration that sells for $1,599. It features a 16-inch QHD display with an aspect ratio of 16:10 and a fast refresh rate of 165Hz. It doesn’t disappoint in terms of specs, including an Intel Core i7-12700H processor, RTX 3070, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Read my review of this year’s Intel-based version.

It’s rare to find this model available – let alone selling at the best price of the season. Compared to other gaming laptops, you’ll be hard-pressed to find better specs (along with a better typing experience) for your money.



Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (2022) The Legion 5 Pro packs a 16-inch IPS panel with a refresh rate of 165Hz. Inside, it features an Intel Core i7-12700H processor and Nvidia’s RTX 3070.

Elgato’s suite of products designed for video content creators and video content creators are rarely affordable, but this deal makes one of their best tools $20 cheaper. Key Light Mini usually costs $100, But you can get it for $79.99 on Amazon. It’s a rechargeable rectangular headlight that will make you look better on camera, beyond what most other headlight bulbs can do.

It offers an adjustable color temperature (from pure white to sunset-like orange) along with several levels of brightness. The Key Light Mini features simple controls, and you can make adjustments over Wi-Fi through the Elgato app. My favorite thing is that it’s magnetic, so you absolutely don’t need a tripod for it (although it does have a tripod thread). Read our coverage.



Elgato Key Light Mini The Key Light Mini is an 800 lumens bulb, and features OSRAM LEDs just like its closest price tag, Light switch $199.99. Other key specs include a built-in battery that can last up to four hours and supports 60 minutes of fast charging via the 15W USB-C charging port. The color temperature can be adjusted between 2900-7000 degrees Kelvin.

