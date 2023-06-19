The latest Galaxy Unpacked promotional image confirms all five series of long-awaited Samsung devices that are set to be revealed at the July event

New leaked Samsung Galaxy Unpacked promotional images have been shared online showing all the devices that are likely to be unveiled at the launch event expected to take place in July. One promotional image alone confirms no less than four devices shown together, including the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 series, Galaxy Buds3, and Galaxy Tab S9 series.

known leak Evan Blass Samsung has been on a bit of a leaky Samsung Galaxy frenzy and has shared several promotional images related to the expected Galaxy Unpacked event that will take place in Seoul, South Korea next month (it’s widely believed to be on July 27). While every device on display has already been leaked in one form or another, this is the first time that several new Samsung Galaxy devices have been shown in a single promotional image.

As can be seen in the first image posted below, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra occupies most of the left side, with another leak recently showing all three tablets that will make up the 2023 series. At the bottom right is the SKU of the upcoming Galaxy Watch6 series, which is dressed in the same mint green color as Galaxy Z Flip5 smartphone above it. Last but not least, there is room for the Samsung Galaxy Buds3 that are revealed in this image in white colours.

Another newly leaked image shows the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 neatly tucked into a jacket pocket, with the screen deliberately left in color while the rest of the image is in black and white. This is supposedly done to highlight the larger cover screen the Z Flip5 is rumored to have compared to its predecessor: 3.4-inches versus 1.9-inches. The latest iteration in the Z Flip line is also expected to have an improved water drop hinge to eliminate any gap caused by folding the phone.

Other images, some of which have already been leaked in the past, show the Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic in different poses, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5 are posed next to each other in another image. The Galaxy Watch6 Classic has a rotating bezel to please Samsung fans, while the regular Watch6 series looks slimmer than its predecessor. All of the long-awaited Samsung Galaxy devices are expected to be available for purchase by early August.

