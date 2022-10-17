The last week of October is shaping up to be a huge week for Apple

There are only two weeks left until November, but Apple isn’t done with October yet. According to rumors, several new products are on the way, including new iPads and Macs, as well as the launch of iPadOS 16.1 and macOS Ventura with the highly anticipated Stage Manager feature.

So when will these new products arrive? We all know Apple doesn’t like divulging any secrets until the big day comes, but there are plenty of clues this time around. Currently, each of them indicates a flurry of releases during the week of October 24th.

We haven’t received an invite to the event yet: Regarding new products, Apple can either hold an event or issue press releases. If there is an event, it will most likely take place on Monday, October 24, with invitations sent out early this week. The event will likely be an in-person/virtual hybrid like the iPhone 14 event.

However, there are strong rumors that Apple will not hold an event at all, and instead will quietly launch new products on its website via a press release. Traditionally, Apple launches new products this way on Tuesday (AirPods Max) or Wednesday (iPhone SE 2), so we can get new devices on October 18 or 19 and/or October 25 or 26.

iPads may arrive this week: during the Weekend, Mark Gorman from Bloomberg It reported that new iPads arrive “within days”. would be M2 iPad Pro And the Redesigned iPad, which will likely hit Apple.com on Tuesday or Wednesday. But they probably won’t ship until after that iPadOS 16.1 It lands on October 24th.

Candidates did not arrive for release: Before iOS/iPadOS 16.1 and macOS Ventura can make their way to billions of iPhone, iPad and Mac devices, Apple needs to finish developing beta versions. This usually happens a few days before the full release – for example, the iOS 16 release candidate arrived on September 7 and was released to the public on September 12.

Assuming both release candidates arrive this week, iOS/iPadOS 16.1 and macOS Ventura Most likely to land on Monday, October 24, or Tuesday, October 25 Mark Gorman reports That iOS 16.1 “is on track for release the week of October 24th – excluding any new bugs or issues”. He didn’t mention Ventura, but two OS updates will likely arrive on the same day because Stage Manager is a marquee feature for both.

There are too many products to release at once: According to rumors, there are a lot of new devices arriving – updates for MacBook Pro 14 inch and 16 inchand iPad Pro, iPad, and Mac mini. While it is common for several new products to be launched at an event, it would be unusual for Apple to release four new products simultaneously without much fanfare. So even if the iPads launch this week, there will be plenty of Mac news for next week.

Two Apple executives are scheduled to speak on October 25: And one more thing to suggest is that the last week of October is going to be a massive week for Apple. Apple Vice Presidents, Craig Federighi and Greg Joswiak are scheduled to speak at WSJ Tech Live Conference Organized by The Wall Street Journal On Tuesday, October 25, in a session titled “Products, Privacy, and Energy at Apple.” Apple isn’t likely to reveal any products during the half-hour session, but the timing suggests they’ll have a lot to discuss.