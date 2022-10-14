The last war between Russia and Ukraine: what we know on day 233 of the invasion | Ukraine

Russia It announced that it would evacuate the residents from Kherson After an appeal from the head of the region installed by Russia, he raised fears that the occupied city located in the heart of the region of southern Ukraine could become a new front line.

Ukrainian army Boast about regional gains near Kherson city on Wednesday NATO allies including the UK have delivered new air defense systems in the wake of recent Russian missile attacks across the country.

The city of Mykolaiv, which is located 60 miles northwest of Kherson, was bombed by Russian missiles, in a single strike on a five-story apartment building that killed a 31-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman. Five other people were said to be still under the rubble. Vitaly Kim, the governor of the Mykolaiv region, said an 11-year-old boy was pulled out of the rubble after six hours and rescue teams were searching for seven more people.

The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, has warned Moscow that its forces will be “wiped out” by the Western military response. If President Vladimir Putin used nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan did not discuss ways to resolve the conflict. In Ukraine during their bilateral meeting on Thursday, the state-run RIA news agency reported, citing the Kremlin. Instead, Putin wooed Erdogan with a plan to pump more Russian gas through Turkey that would turn it into a new “centre” of supply, in an effort to maintain Russia’s energy sway over Europe.

Russia She summoned diplomats from Germany, Denmark and Sweden To complain that representatives from Moscow and Gazprom were not invited to join the investigation into the rupture of Nord Stream gas pipelines. “It is clear that Russia will not recognize the false results of such an investigation unless Russian experts are involved,” the State Department said. See also Argentine prosecutor demands 12-year prison sentence for VP Kirchner

Russia will run out of supplies and weapons before the West runs out, British Defense Secretary, Ben Wallace, claimed. He said the procurements are in place between allies in the West that would ensure that the international community could continue to arm Ukraine for years to come.

Ukrainian officials claimed that the Iranians in the Russian-occupied territory of Ukraine were training the Russians on how to use the Iranian-made Shahed-136. Which can launch air-to-ground attacks, electronic warfare and targeting. Their deployment may indicate that the Russian army is running out of drones.

Moscow has raised concerns to the United Nations about an agreement on grain exports in the Black SeaRussia’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva told Reuters that Russia is ready to refuse to renew the agreement next month unless its demands are met.

Ukraine’s power grid was “stabilised” after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure, The national energy company Uknergo said on Thursday that the cause of the blackouts in electricity and hot water.

A residential building in the southern Russian city of Belgorod, near the Ukrainian border, was bombed today, Thursday, by Kyiv forces. The mayor said today. Mikhailo Podolak, a senior Ukrainian presidential adviser, denied responsibility for the Kyiv army and said: Russia They tried to bomb the city of Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine on the border “but something went wrong”.