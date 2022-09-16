The last war between Russia and Ukraine: What we know on day 205 of the invasion | Ukraine

Prime Minister of Estonia, caja class He urged people not to “look far” from the images emanating from liberated Ukrainian cities like Izyum. She said, “This is the face of the Russian occupation: towns and cities have turned into mass graves. Ukraine He used our military assistance with skill and determination. Ukraine can win if we continue to support them.”

Andre Yermak The head of the Presidential Office of Ukraine, accused Russia of being a “killer country, a state sponsor of terrorism.”

president Volodymyr Zelensky liken the discovery to What happened in Bucha On the outskirts of Kyiv, he said in his video address on Thursday evening: “Russia is leaving death behind everywhere and must bear responsibility. The necessary actions have already begun there. More information – clear, verifiable information – should be available tomorrow. “

Prosecutors, police officers and journalists are heading to Izium after authorities there said they had found a mass grave containing more than 440 bodies. The authorities said that some people were killed by the bombing and airstrikes. Serhiy Polvinov, the chief police investigator in the Kharkiv province, said that forensic investigations will be conducted on each body in the grave, which is reported to be located in a forest near the city. While the authorities said some of them had been killed by shelling and airstrikes, investigators prepared for the worst, after discovering dead civilians bearing signs of torture in Bucha and other formerly occupied territories.

Russia has accused Ukraine To carry out targeted strikes in the cities of Kherson and Luhansk against local officials cooperating with Moscow. At least five HIMARS missiles fell on the central administration building in Kherson. Video from the scene showed smoke rising from the compound and debris, and Russian-enforced local authorities said at least one person was killed. The Ukrainian military declined to comment on the bombings. Natalia HomenyukA spokesman for the Kyiv Operations Command in the South said Kyiv was keen to avoid “information chaos”. She said, “Happiness loves silence.” See also The "radical shift" on the border is making things even more difficult for Biden

On the other side of the country, in the east of the city Luhansk, the pro-Russian prosecutor and his deputy when their office was blown up. It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion. The Kremlin news agency Itar-Tass said Sergei Gorenko, the Prosecutor of the so-called Luhansk People’s Republic, died at the scene. Senior Adviser to Zelensky Mykhailo Podolyak He said Ukraine was not behind the mysterious explosion on Friday.

Russia-backed separatist power in Berdyansk blamed Kyiv for the “double murder” From The deputy head of the Civil-Military Administration, and his wife, who headed the city’s regional election commission for a proposed referendum on whether the region would join the Russian Federation.

Irina VereshukThe Minister of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories said that the Ukrainian government has approved a bill to punish people who force Russian passports on Ukrainian citizens.

NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, He said that the Ukrainian counterattack against Russian forces was very effective, but cautioned that countries should prepare for long distances as this did not signal the beginning of the end of the war. “We have to understand that this is not the beginning of the end of the war, we must be prepared for a long time,” he said.

Germany put the German subsidiary of the Russian oil giant Rosneft under state controlThree refineries were placed under guardianship before the partial European embargo on Russian oil at the end of the year. The German Ministry of Economic Affairs announced on Friday that the Federal Grid regulator will become the interim trust manager for Rosneft Germany and its stake in refineries in Schwedt, near Berlin, in Karlsruhe and in Vohburg, Bavaria. See also Russian forces advance up to a major highway outside Donbass cities

European Union President Ursula von der Leyen has said she wants Russian President Vladimir Putin to face the International Criminal Court. On war crimes in Ukraine. “Putin must lose this war and face his actions, which is important to me,” she told the TV channel of German news outlet Bild on Thursday.

Pope Francis said it was morally legitimate for countries to supply arms to Ukraine To help her defend herself from Russian aggression. “This is a political decision that can be morally and morally acceptable if it is done under moral conditions… Self-defense is not only legitimate but also an expression of patriotism,” he said. “He who does not stand up for himself and does not stand up for something he does not like. Those who stand up [something] Love her.”

Vladimir Putin thanked the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, for his “balanced” approach to the Ukraine crisis and criticized Washington’s “ugly” policies.at the meeting that followed Moscow’s recent setbacks on the battlefield.

Ukraine lost nearly 15% of its grain storage capacity in the war, threatening its role as a major food supplier in the world.Report said. Agence France-Presse reported that the US government-backed Conflict Monitor said the Russians had confiscated 6.24 million tons of food storage capacity, and another 2.25 million tons were in the hands of Ukraine destroyed. As a result, farmers are running out of storage space for their produce for shipping, which could discourage planting the next crop, especially winter wheat, the report said.

Germany will provide Ukraine with additional armored vehicles and missile launch systems, but will not supply the battle tanks that Kyiv has long requested.German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht says. On Thursday, it said that Soviet-made BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles would also “very quickly” go to Ukraine from Greece. See also Germany sentences 101-year-old ex-Nazi camp guard to five years in prison

The International Atomic Energy Agency’s 35-nation Board of Governors has passed a resolution demanding Russia end its occupation of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant. In southern Ukraine, according to Reuters. Thursday’s decision is the second approved by the International Atomic Energy Agency’s board of directors on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.