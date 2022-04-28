April 28, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

The last thing Darren Waller’s Raiders did

Emet 16 mins ago 2 min read
The last thing Darren Waller's Raiders did

While most of the hype around the NFL has been tied to the upcoming draft, a report emerged recently regarding what could be another big trade that sees the Pro Bowler on the go. CheeseHead TV’s Aaron Nagler wrote earlier this week that the Packers and Raiders were discussing a deal that involved a court order. Darren Waller.

When referring to the report, ESPN Matt Miller He added that Waller had previously “shopped due to age and cost” (Twitter Link). This appears to open the door for Vegas to deal with the 29-year-old, who has two years left on the Extension signed in 2019. It’s worth $6.25 million each season, with a slightly higher cap coming. However, none of these funds are guaranteed.

Of course, the swap involving the Raiders and Packers will be the second notable in the off-season. But that’s in large part due to Vegas’ acquisition of Davant Adams who – which Vincent Poncenor wrote from the Las Vegas Review-Journal They have no desire to separate [Waller]The price – in terms of both venture capital and financial commitment to a profitable extension – prompting the Raiders to add the former Packers star would make any thought of moving Waller somewhat baffling.

Bonsignore added that while Waller is in a below-market deal for his production (including two back-to-back 1,100-yard seasons in 2019 and 2020), the team’s decisions about an extension or any potential trade emerge if terms cannot be agreed upon.” [to be] At least a year later.” Recently re-signed quarterback Derek Carr added in Twitter) further rejecting the idea of ​​Waller playing anywhere but in Vegas this next season.

See also  Reggie Jackson in awe of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

For what it’s worth, Waller doesn’t think he’ll be moved. while appearing on Zach Gelb Showthe narrow end said the organization told him he would stay put.

“They said this is not something that is happening and no trade is going to happen,” Waller said (via Adam Shifter from ESPN at Twitter).

The Raiders would wait until the third round of the draft to make their first selection, as a result of the Adams deal. In the meantime, this story could be one to watch over the weekend.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Chattanooga Mocs goalkeeper Malachi Smith, Southern Conference Player of the Year, enters the basketball transfer gate

8 hours ago Emet
3 min read

MLB and Yankees Remarks on 2017 Speech

16 hours ago Emet
2 min read

A injured Miami Heat are counting on unlikely substitutes to end the Atlanta Hawks, advance to the second round of the NBA Playoffs

1 day ago Emet

You may have missed

3 min read

Ukraine: Russian forces try to attack from many directions

2 mins ago Arzu
4 min read

Boeing CEO describes Trump’s Air Force One deal as a risk ‘that probably shouldn’t have been taken’

4 mins ago Izer

Carol just lost ‘Daryl and Carol’ the spin-off Walking Dead

6 mins ago Muhammad
3 min read

NASA sees wreckage on Mars with ingenious helicopter

11 mins ago Izer