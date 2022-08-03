The last supermoon of the year will take place on August 11, 2022

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

August 11th is your last chance to get a sneak peek at this year’s superheroes. This will be the third and final supermoon of the year.

According to Life Savvy, The moon’s peak is scheduled to occur at 9:36 p.m. ET and will rise throughout the night.

The other name for this giant moon is Sturgeon Moon, which is named after a sturgeon caught during this time of year.

according to NASA, a giant moon “It occurs when the moon’s orbit is as close as possible to the Earth at the same time as the moon is full.”

So what would that look like for us on Earth? The moon on August 11 will be a little brighter than on a normal night.

Although this is the last supermoon of the year, there are also some other sightings that can be captured in August. Travel + Leisure Reports indicate that from August 11 to 12, it was Perseids meteor shower It will happen, but there will also be a full moon on that day, which can make it difficult to see the falling stars.

On August 14 Saturn will reach the oppositionmaking it brighter than it normally would.

And at the end of the month, NASA will likely launch Artemis 1 on August 29.