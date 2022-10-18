The Last Russo-Ukrainian War: What We Know on Day 237 of the Invasion | Russia

Moscow stepped up attacks across Ukraine on Monday. Four people were killed and the power was cut off In a series of kamikaze drone strikes in the capital. Ukraine’s prime minister, Denis Shmygal, said Russia launched five strikes in Kyiv, as well as attacks on power facilities in Sumy and central Dnipropetrovsk regions, which left hundreds of towns and villages without power.

in another place, At least three people were killed when a Russian warplane crashed near the border with Ukraine. News agencies, quoting the Defense Ministry, reported that the plane bombed a residential area in the town of Yeysk in southwestern Russia. Local authorities said the pilots had managed to take off before the accident, but several residents were taken to hospital with injuries. Health Minister Mikhail Murashko was quoted by the TASS news agency as saying that three people had died and 19 others had been injured. The Ministry of Emergencies had announced earlier that six people had died. The reason for the discrepancy was not immediately clear.

Ukraine announced that more than 100 prisoners had been exchanged with Russia In what she described as the first women-only exchange with Moscow after nearly eight months of war. “The more Russian prisoners we have, the sooner we will be able to free our heroes. Every Ukrainian soldier and every commander on the front lines should remember this,” Zelensky said.

In the south, Ukrainian troops were advancing more and more towards the large city of Kherson, north of the Crimea. Kherson is one of four regions of Ukraine that Moscow recently claimed to annex. See also Russia receives people fleeing Russian-controlled areas in Kherson, Ukraine

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister He called on the European Union to punish Iran To supply Russia with kamikaze drones that killed at least four civilians in Kyiv on Monday.

Iran said again on Monday that it had not provided Russia with drones for use in Ukraine. The published news about Iran providing Russia with drones that have political ambitions and are being circulated by Western sources. “We have not provided weapons to any of the countries in a state of war,” said Nasser Kanaani, a spokesman for Iran’s foreign ministry. Josep Borrell, the European Union’s foreign policy chief, said the bloc would look for “concrete evidence” about Iran’s participation in Russia’s war on Ukraine.

The European Union has agreed to establish a mission to train 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers. It will also provide an additional 500 million euros to help buy weapons. that The EU foreign ministers meeting on Monday approved the two-year training mission, which will involve various EU forces providing basic and specialized instruction to Ukrainian soldiers, in Poland and Germany. Officials hope the mission, which is expected to cost €107 million, will be operational by mid-November.

Israeli officials declined to comment on comments by Dmitry Medvedev, the former Russian president, that Tel Aviv was preparing to provide Ukraine with military aid. In a telegram on Monday, Medvedev, currently the deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, warned Israel against arming Kyiv, calling it a “reckless move” that would “destroy relations between our two countries.” Israel has tried to maintain a neutral position, as it relies on Russia to facilitate its operations against Iranian-linked actors at home Syria. See also UN cemetery in Busan where Korean veterans ask to be buried