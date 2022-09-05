The Last Russia-Ukraine War: What We Know on Day 194 of the Invasion | Ukraine

Ukraine has made progress in its recent counterattack President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed during a speech on Sunday evening that his forces were seizing two settlements in the south, and a third in the east, as well as additional areas in the east of the country. “Ukrainian flags go back to where they should be rightfully,” he added. Kirillo Tymoshenko, deputy chief of the president’s office, posted a photo of soldiers raising the Ukrainian flag over a village he said was located in southern Ukraine. “Vysokopillya. Kherson region. Ukraine. Today, Tymoshenko wrote.

The Russian authorities have said that the situation around the Russian-occupied Zaporizhia nuclear reactor in southern Ukraine is calm On Sunday after UN inspectors said on Saturday it had lost outside power again. The International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement that the last remaining major external power line was cut, although a backup line continued to supply the grid. It added that only one of its six reactors was still operating. Speaking to Radio Komsomolskaya Pravda, Russian official Vladimir Rogov said there were no shelling or incursions. Russian official Vladimir Rogov said agency experts are expected to continue working at the station until at least Monday.

Analysts predict gas prices Rise to record highs this week after Russia Closure of a major pipeline to Europe. Several commentators have warned that European prices will rise further when markets open on Monday after Moscow Saturday canceled the deadline to resume flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany, saying it detected an error during maintenance.

Zelensky warns Europe not to expect a difficult winter After Moscow shut down a major pipeline supplying the continent with Russian gas. “Russia is preparing for a decisive energy strike on all Europeans for this winter,” he said. See also Sri Lanka says controversial Chinese ship could dock in its port | News

Thousands gather in Prague Protesting the high energy bills They demand an end to sanctions imposed on Russia over the war in Ukraine. About 70,000 elements of the far-right and far-left gathered in the “Czech Republic First” rally to call for a new deal with Moscow on gas supplies and a halt to arms shipments to Ukraine on Sunday.

Russian journalist Ho He faces a 24-year prison sentence for treason. Ivan Safronov, a former military correspondent for “Kommersant” and “Vedomosti”, faces a “standard” sentence on charges of high treason prosecuted with secret evidence behind closed doors. A Russian judge is expected to rule on Monday in one of the most important trials against a Russian journalist in decades.

It must be the Russian state They were tried for historical crimes committed by the Soviet UnionUkrainian director Sergei Loznitsa said before the premiere of his new documentary, The Kyiv Trial, in Venice. Speaking at a press conference, Loznitsa said there should be remorse for past mistakes. He said, “History repeats itself when we do not learn from history, when we do not study it and do not want to know what happened with us.”

Sweden said it was on “high alert”. External interference in the upcoming elections amid rising tensions with Russia. The Scandinavian nation’s recently re-established Psychological Defense Agency said it had seen increased activity from foreign sources after its application to join NATO and was prepared for the possibility of “something extraordinary” in the run-up to polling day on September 11.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine has He thanked Germany for its solidarity In the face of the Russian invasion While he called for more weapons, in a sign of easing tensions between Berlin and Kiev. Denis Schmihal, who was greeted with military honors by German Chancellor Olaf Schulz in Berlin on Sunday, is the most senior Ukrainian official to visit the German capital in months. See also Rare strong thunderstorms bring strong winds to Europe, killing many people

On Sunday, Schultz said his government was planning a complete halt to gas deliveries In December, promising measures to reduce prices and link social benefits to inflation. “Russia is no longer a reliable partner in the energy field,” Schultz told a news conference in Berlin. In response, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev accused Germany of being an enemy of Russia. “In other words, I declared a mixed war on Russia,” he said.