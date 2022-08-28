August 28, 2022

The Last Russia-Ukraine War: What We Know on Day 186 of the Invasion | Ukraine

  • There is still concern about the possibility of a radioactive leak at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Ukraine’s state energy operator has Warn of “the dangers of hydrogen leakage and radioactive material scattering” In the factory occupied by Russia. were the authorities Distribution of iodine tablets to the population living near the factory In the event of exposure to radiation.

  • Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of bombing the area around the nuclear reactorthe largest in Europe, on Saturday. Russian forces “repeatedly bombed” the site The Ukrainian state nuclear company Energoatom said that the plant during the past day. The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that Ukrainian forces had “bombed the station’s territory three times” in the past day.

  • The International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations’ international atomic energy agency, is trying to negotiate access to the station for an urgent inspection mission. “To help stabilize the nuclear safety and security situation there.” The visit could come before the end of the month, Energoatum chief Petro Kotin told the Guardian, but Ukraine’s Energy Minister Lana Zerkal told a local radio station she was not convinced Russia was negotiating in good faith.

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a statement on the occasion of Ukrainian Aviation DayIn which he pledged that Kyiv’s forces would “eliminate the occupiers step by step”. Ukrainian President He vowed that “the Russian invaders will die like dew on the sun”.

  • Russia may have intensified its attacks in the Donetsk region, in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine Over the past five days, according to British intelligence. It is likely that the pro-Russian separatists made advances towards the center of the village of Pesky, near Donetsk airport, but Russian forces in general secured few territorial gains, The latest report from the British Ministry of Defense says.

  • Russia blocked a UN agreement aimed at strengthening the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. Not agreeing to a joint statement, Because of Moscow’s objection to a clause on the control of the Zaporizhzhya plant, It is the last blow to hopes of maintaining an arms control regime and curbing a renewed arms race.

  • Ukrainian sailors will be allowed to leave the country for work, said the Ukrainian Cabinet. Prime Minister Dennis Schmihal He said that men of military age who were hired as crew members will be allowed to leave the country As long as they get permission from local recruiting offices to cross the border.

  • Britain’s Ministry of Defense said it will give Ukraine six underwater drones to help clear its coast of mines and make grain shipments safer.. In addition, dozens of Ukrainian Navy personnel will be trained in the use of drones over the coming months, Ministry said.

  • Kazakhstan, a neighbor and ally of Russia, has suspended all arms exports for a yearHer government said, amid the conflict in Ukraine Western sanctions against Moscow.

  • Poland and the Czech Republic have agreed to protect the airspace of their NATO ally SlovakiaIt is upgrading its air force from Soviet-made MiG-29 fighters to a new batch of F-16s from the United States.

