August 22, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

The Last of Us series on HBO shows its first footage in the new trailer

Muhammad 2 hours ago 2 min read
The Last of Us series on HBO shows its first footage in the new trailer

HBO has revealed the first TV adaptations of Naughty Dog’s movie the last of us On Sunday, he gives the audience a brief glimpse into the series Scheduled to arrive in 2023. And it’s brief – the roughly 20-second trailer dedicated to showcasing what’s coming to HBO Max in the coming months and next year focuses on the last of us and its stars, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

Likes previous glimpses of the last of usThe trailer looks very committed to PlayStation games. Ramsay as Ellie, and Pascal as Joel recreate a heated moment of dialogue from the video game Naughty Dog, and the heartbreaking opening of the last of us Joel’s daughter makes a short appearance. The footage also brings up the innate remains of Clicker and gives us a brief glimpse of Nick Offerman as Bill.

the last of us Follows Joel and Ellie as they make their way across the post-apocalyptic United States ravaged by a mysterious disease that turns people into dangerous monsters. Along the way they meet all kinds of characters, some friendly and many others who are just as dangerous as the infected they escape from.

The series is written by Craig Mazen, the author and writer behind it HBO’s Chernobyland executive production Neil Druckmann from Naughty DogThe studio that developed The Last of Us video games. The series also stars Gabriel Luna.Terminator: Dark Fate(Like Tommy and Anna Turf)Mindhunter) like Tess. the last of us It will show 10 episodes in its first season. There has been no official announcement of a second season.

See also  Spain: Prosecutors seek 8-year prison sentence for Shakira

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Demi Lovato celebrates her 30th birthday by going Insta-official with her new boyfriend Jute $

10 hours ago Muhammad
2 min read

Bill Paxton’s family reconciles with Cedars Sinai in wrongful death lawsuit – The Hollywood Reporter

18 hours ago Muhammad
2 min read

Idris Elba says his daughter didn’t get a role in “The Beast,” No Fate

1 day ago Muhammad

You may have missed

9 min read

World: Daughter of Putin’s ideologue killed, Zelensky fears a brutal Russian move – on 179th day of war

1 hour ago Arzu
2 min read

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the price of a fully autonomous driving system will rise to $15,000 in September

1 hour ago Izer
2 min read

The Last of Us series on HBO shows its first footage in the new trailer

2 hours ago Muhammad
2 min read

Scientists have discovered an ancient piece of Earth’s crust 4 billion years old under Western Australia

2 hours ago Izer