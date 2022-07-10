The Last of Us PS5 Remake is meticulously designed and made, not a cash grab

There has been much discussion about whether Our Last: Part OneThe Coming remake of survival horror from Naughty Dog, Important. This discussion may not have helped Side by side comparisons From the pre-cut scenes of the original PS3 vs. the PS5 release’s photorealistic movies. We still have to see the gameplay, of course, as the real differences will come to light.

But motion picture animator Robert Morrison — who contributed to the project and has since moved on to Sony Bend — has done just that. refute the allegations That game is just a “cash grab”. He said: “Indeed, it is the most refined and drafted project I have ever seen or been part of in my entire career. The highest level of care and attention to detail possible.” Morrison has worked in games such as God of WarAnd the Injustice 2And the Resident Evil 7: Biological Hazardso that’s a big compliment.

Naughty Dog will need to pull the curtain down a bit more on this project over the coming weeks, as the game is set to finish on September 2nd and we still need to see how the gameplay will compare. Fortunately, we expect Sony’s marketing machine to go into overdrive in the coming weeks – which should be a great two months for fans of The Last of Us.