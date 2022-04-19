The last attack against the Mariupol defenders began

After a series of bombings, Russian Special Forces stormed the Azov steel plant in Mariupol. The city’s guards retreated, and thousands of civilians, including several relatives of successive Ukrainian guards, are said to have taken refuge here.











Azov Steel Plant on Mariupol Beach.



Photo: Sputnik via ILYA PITALEV / AFP





In the attack on the special forces, the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, one of the so-called separatist states of eastern Ukraine, the so-called Edward Pasurin, told Russia’s 24 Russian state news television. He said the attack was carried out with Ukrainian and artillery support against Ukrainian guards dug in the vast underground system at the Azov factory. Russia’s 24 has denied any involvement in the attack.

It was Bashurin who raised the issue of “smoke” by Ukrainian guards last week, claiming that Russian forces had carried out a gas attack on them shortly before the Azov Brigade defended the city – which is still impossible to verify with credibility from independent sources. Although the Ukrainians it is reported at the highest level.

Mariupol has been besieged by Russian forces since the beginning of the war, and the siege around the city ended on March 4. Despite the astonishing numerical superiority of the Russian forces – on the Ukrainian side, the 36th Marine Regiment and the Azov Regiment, approx. Three thousand soldiers defended the city against about 15,000 Russians, who did not bother from nearby Russia on this front – the Ukrainian guards were on their 47th day, despite water, gas and electricity, and the Russians did not even allow help. Goods for the general public. (Via the BBC) 1, 2)