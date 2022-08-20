August 20, 2022

The largest star in the universe may be smaller than we thought

R136a1, the most massive known star, is located in the center of the Tarantula Nebula in the Large Magellanic Cloud.

The most massive star known in the universe just got the best close-up picture ever, and it reveals that the star may be smaller than astronomers previously thought.

Astronomers using the Gemini South Telescope in Chile photographed the star R136a1which is located about 160,000 light-years from Earth in the center of Tarantula Nebula In the Large Magellanic Cloud A companion dwarf galaxy to the Milky Way. Their observations show that the giant star (and the like) may not be as massive as previously thought.

