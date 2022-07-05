July 6, 2022

The Large Hadron Collider is running at its highest energy level ever to search for dark matter

The Large Hadron Collider is up again today (July 5) and is designed to smash particles together at energy levels never seen before.

The Large Hadron Collider (LHC) is the world’s largest and most powerful particle accelerator. Located in CERN Near Geneva, Switzerland, the 17-mile (27 kilometer) loop is up and running today after spending four years offline for upgrades. With those repairs complete, scientists want to use the giant accelerator to smash together protons with record energies of up to 13.6 trillion electronvolts (TeV) — an energy level that should raise the odds of the accelerator producing particles yet to be observed by science. .

