The Kremlin denounces Ukraine’s call for a travel ban on Russians

Comment on this story Suspension

RIGA, Latvia – The Kremlin on Tuesday condemned the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to ban All Russian travelers from visiting Western countries to prevent Russia from annexing more Ukrainian territory. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday, after Zelensky told the Washington Post that “the only possible position we can take is a very negative one,” after Zelensky told the Washington Post that all Russians, including tourists, businessmen, students and others They should be denied visas to travel to the West. .

“The most important sanctions are closing the borders – because the Russians are taking someone else’s land,” Zelensky said. He added that Russians should “live in their own world until they change their philosophy.”

Finland, Estonia and Latvia either expressed concerns about Russian tourists traveling to Europe during Russia’s brutal war, or stopped issuing visas. EU leaders are expected to discuss the issue later this month, raising the prospect of a punishment that would hurt those in Russia’s middle class, who love to vacation in France, Italy and Spain and send their children to the top. Universities abroad.

Peskov said such ideas “smelt badly” and that any attempt to isolate Russia or the Russians had no hope of success.

In fact, this statement speaks for itself. Of course, most likely, their irrational thinking is over the top in this case,” Peskov said. He reiterated the Kremlin’s position on sanctions – that they harm Western countries, especially Europe, more than Russia, as Russia seeks to widen any rift between the United States and Europe over sanctions . See also Over 1,000 fighters transferred from Ukraine's Mariupol to Russia for 'investigation': report

“Zelensky must understand that the European countries, which … were trying to punish Russia … began to pay the price,” Peskov said. Both states and their citizens pay the price. Sooner or later, these countries will wonder whether Zelensky is doing everything right, considering that their citizens should pay for his whims. ”

Some countries have already stopped issuing visas to Russians or required incoming Russians to sign statements opposing President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Latvia announced last week that it was indefinitely Stop issuing visas to Russians and require Russian travelers entering the country on current visas to sign statements opposing war against Ukraine.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas Call Tuesday for European countries to ban Russian tourists.

Stop issuing tourist visas to Russians. In a tweet on Twitter, she said that visiting #Europe is a privilege, not a human right, adding: “It’s time to end tourism from Russia now.” Klass said Russia’s neighbors bear the brunt of Russian visa applications, with Russians traveling overland to those countries before traveling to other destinations because the European Union closed its airspace to Russian planes after the invasion of Ukraine.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin He said Monday, Russian tourists should not be able to travel to Europe for vacations. She said she expected EU leaders to discuss the issue later this month.

“It is not true that at the same time that Russia is waging a brutal and savage war of aggression in Europe, Russians can lead a normal life, travel in Europe, and be tourists,” Finnish public radio told Yle. See also The French Alpine Ski School lost 90% of its clients from the Russian oligarchs

According to the Finnish Foreign Ministry, many Russians use the country as a transit point for travel to other destinations, with Russian border crossings increasing by up to 30% since last month, when coronavirus travel restrictions were lifted between the two countries.

Meanwhile, in southern Ukraine, Russian agents appointed to administer the occupied territories continue to press ahead with plans to hold referendums as early as next month on becoming part of Russia.

Russia’s appointees have said they may hold annexation elections next month in the occupied parts of eastern and southern Ukraine – in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhya regions – in an attempt to legitimize the Russian occupation of the regions. The plans are a replica of the Russian playbook of 2014, when referendums were held in Crimea and two breakaway “republics” in eastern Ukraine. The votes did not gain international acceptance, but Russia used them to strengthen its hold on the territories, later annexing Crimea and, prior to the February 24 invasion, recognizing the two pro-Moscow republics as independent states.

The Kremlin’s main dilemma in moving forward with referendums, according to Analysts, is that they will lack legitimacy in the event of apparent electoral fraud and intimidation. Putin is seen as unlikely to be happy that less than 90 percent of voters approve of Russia’s annexation.

But Russia’s state-owned TASS news agency reported on Monday that voting in Zaporizhia could take place online, raising further concern that the vote could be tampered with. Russia used online voting in the 2021 elections, a system that opposition candidates have condemned, saying it has been used to rig results and defeat opposition members. See also Americans were told to "avoid large public gatherings" near Russia's Victory Day

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and senior White House officials warned that any attempt to seize territory through “sham” referendums would lead to “extra costs being imposed on Russia.”

In addition to the referendum plans, Moscow is taking other measures to integrate the occupied Ukrainian regions into Russia, with top officials visiting frequently. Among them is Sergei Kirienko, the first deputy head of the presidential administration, who is leading the integration effort.