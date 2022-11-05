November 6, 2022

The Kardashian sisters dress up as Kris Jenner to their Christmas party

Muhammad 35 mins ago 1 min read
Kris JennerThe 67th birthday provided another opportunity for her daughters to dress up… KimAnd the renalAnd the Courtney And the Kaylee It is celebrated by wearing some distinctive looks of their mothers.

The Christmas party ended Friday night, with Kim explaining the topic… “Dress your best Kris.”

For Kim, this meant emulating her mother’s signature hairstyle with a black cut-out wig…

Khloe takes on Kris — platinum blonde, oversized sunglasses, a floral pantsuit and red heels — in honor of her mother on Instagram of 2017.

Meanwhile, Kourtney brought back Kris’ look from her appearance in Ariana GrandeMusic video “Thank You Next”… Wearing a pink jumpsuit.

Kylie, the youngest of the group, wore a gorgeous version of Kris… in a long black sequined dress with red lipstick, a la Kris style from the ’80s.

Kris had a front row seat to her daughter’s creative outfits… and judging by the videos, it looks like she was having a great time, even singing some karaoke.

Kendall Jenner She was noticeably absent…but it’s her birthday week, too.

The party was Kris-themed on Friday, and her 77th birthday today… with Kim posting a bunch of black and white photos of the bash and wishing her mom a happy birthday.

Kim says dressing like Kris “felt strong and fun”…just like her mom.

