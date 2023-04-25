The Japanese moon landing is uncertain after the spacecraft’s signal is lost

A Japanese company has lost contact with a small robotic spacecraft it was sending to the moon, hinting at a possible collision with the lunar surface.

After firing its main engine, the Hakuto-R Mission 1 lander, built by the Japanese company Ispace, slid out of lunar orbit. About an hour later, at 12:40 p.m. ET, the lander, which is 7.5 feet high, was expected to touch down in the Atlas Crater, a 54-mile-wide feature in the northeast quadrant of the moon’s near side.

But after the time of landing, no signal was received from the spacecraft. In a live video broadcast by the company, a speck of silence enveloped the Tokyo control room as Ispace engineers, mostly young men and from around the world, looked anxiously at their screens.

“At the moment, we have not been able to confirm the successful landing on the moon,” Takeshi Hakamada, CEO of Ispace, said half an hour after the scheduled landing.