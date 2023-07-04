July 4, 2023

The James Webb Space Telescope witnesses the wreckage of a cosmic clash of titans

A new image from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) shows that when it comes to galaxies, appearances can be deceiving.

The image shows a calm-looking orange-red galaxy, but this cosmic spiral of gas, dust, and stars hides a violent past that is the wreckage of a massive collision between two former galaxies that took place some 500 million years ago.

