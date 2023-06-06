June 6, 2023

The James Webb Space Telescope looks behind bars to witness the birth of stars (photo)

Izer 12 mins ago 3 min read

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has captured a stunning image of a distant spiral galaxy as astronomers aim to study the birth of stars in the deeper regions of space.

JWST has spotted the galaxy NGC 5068, located 17 million light-years away in the constellation Virgo, as part of its mission to build what the European Space Agency (ESA) calls “treasure trove” From observations of star formation in relatively nearby galaxies.

