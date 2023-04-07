April 8, 2023

The James Webb Space Telescope is observing the cosmic seahorse through gravitational lensing

Izer 52 mins ago

Gravitational lensing magnifies the distant Seahorse cosmic galaxy in a James Webb Space Telescope image released March 28, 2023. (Image credit: ESA/Webb, NASA, CSA, and J. Rigby)

While the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) may be the most powerful extraterrestrial observatory ever, there are limits to how far it can see.

Luckily, JWSTAlready sharp vision is aided by a phenomenon called gravitational lensing, and a startling new image emerges.

