The James Webb Space Telescope is getting an assistant satellite to help search for habitable planets

The Deep Space Telescope’s search for potentially habitable exoplanets will get a stellar boost from a small satellite.

The James Webb Space Telescope’s (JWST, or Webb) long-range exoplanet search will receive some help from a much smaller satellite, which has been optimized to look at stellar activity.

The $8.5 million cube, chosen by NASA, is called Observing Nearby Stars Using Ultraviolet Imaging and Spectroscopy, or Mantis.

The two spacecraft are complementary. Among its many missions, the JWST probes the atmospheres of rocky planets that might host life, such as the recent examination of an exoplanet in the TRAPPIST-1 system. In the meantime, Mantis will look at the activity of stars such as flares after their expected launch in 2026.

The MANTIS spacecraft will look at the sky in ultraviolet light, including the more energetic group of wavelengths known as the extreme ultraviolet. It will be the first to examine the skies at this scope since NASA’s Extreme Ultraviolet Explorer retired in 2001, according to the University of Colorado Boulder.

The theory goes that rocky exoplanets with water on their surfaces could face additional challenges if they were orbiting a very active star, due to the amount of radiation they would be exposed to. MANTIS aims to provide more data to improve this theory, via a year of observations from Earth orbit.

“We’ll be observing stars of all different types, including a range of masses and ages,” Brianna Endall, a research scientist at the University of Colorado Boulder and principal investigator of the Mantis mission, said. said in the statement.

“We want to understand how this flux of ultraviolet (ultraviolet) light coming from stars affects the planets’ atmospheres, and even their habitability.”

MANTIS will carry two telescopes into space: one optimized for low-energy ultraviolet light, and a never-before-seen type of telescope that looks into the extreme ultraviolet range.

“For many stars, this will be the first time we’ve seen what they look like in the intense ultraviolet,” David Wilson, a university researcher who leads the mission’s science team, said in the same statement.

MANTIS is adapting technology on two other collegiate poles: an exoplanet mission called the Colorado Ultraviolet Transit Experiment (CUTE) launched in 2021, and the supernova remnants and agents for the Reionization Test Experiment (SPRITE) that is set to search for star remnants. The explosions of 2024.

Once it’s ready for scientific observations, MANTIS aims to help scientists learn how stellar energy affects the atmospheres of neighboring planets, especially for planets close to Earth’s size that might be habitable.