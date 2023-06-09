June 9, 2023

The James Webb Space Telescope has discovered 717 ancient galaxies

Izer 35 mins ago 5 min read

This infrared image from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) shows part of a region of the sky known as GOODS-South. More than 45,000 galaxies are visible here. (Image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, Brant Robertson (UC Santa Cruz), Ben Johnson (CfA), Sandro Tacchella (Cambridge), Marcia Rieke (University of Arizona), Daniel Eisenstein (CfA))

The James Webb Telescope (JWST, or Webb) has revealed hundreds of ancient galaxies that could be among the very first members of the universe — a jump from only a handful previously known to exist at the time.

As early as 600 million years after the great explosionThese very young galaxies boast complex structures and clusters of star formation, a new study reports. The study is part of an international collaboration called the JWST Advanced Deep Extragalactic Survey (JADES), which collected a month’s worth of observations from two small spots in the sky: one in the constellation Ursa Minor and the other in the direction of the Fornax cluster. Within this region were more than 700 newly discovered young galaxies that seemed to reveal the universe as soon as possible.

