The Italian Colosseum was defaced again by a teenage tourist: report

The Colosseum on a summer’s day, as tourists increasingly commit acts of vandalism at the historic World Heritage monument. Andrea Ronchini/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Italian media reported that a Swiss teenager is under investigation for defacing the Colosseum.

The 17-year-old was filmed carving the letter “N” into the ancient structure by a local tour guide.

Guide David Battaglino told local media that the girl’s parents said, “She’s just a little girl.”

Less than a month after a tourist sparked outrage for defacing the Colosseum by carving the initials of himself and his girlfriend into the old building, a teenage visitor is under investigation for the same act.

The young tourist from Switzerland has found herself in the middle of an Italian police investigation after she was caught on camera carving the letter “N” into a wall on a nearly 2,000-year-old Roman structure, according to The Guardian. Swiss info. The news was first reported by local media ADN Chronos.

The tourist has not been identified by name but a clip of the incident has been shared Italian news agency ANSA on Twitter.

The video appears to show the blonde teen, whose face is blurred, using an object to carve into the brick-faced concrete of the historic building. When you finish, you hear a series of applause.

Twitter translation for Ansa’s tweet It reads: “New defamation in the Colosseum, Swiss tourist carving out her initials: She faces the risk of imprisonment and a maximum fine. Her photos are a guide and she is reported.”

Local tour guide David Battaglino filmed the young man doing the act and told a local Italian newspaper La Republica He was in the process of showing a group around the Colosseum when someone turned their attention to the teenager.

He continued to talk to his tour group, but at the same time, he said, began filming the teen defacement of the Colosseum with his phone.

“After a few seconds and my group clapped for me. And I told her in English, ‘Do you want to clap?'” The little girl understood that she had ended up in the crosshairs of those who protect art, and then turned away to head towards her family.

Sculptures on the Colosseum in Rome, Italy. Filippo Montefort/AFP/Getty Images

When the teen’s parents told her what she had done was illegal and reported it to a supervisor, Battaglino said, their reaction was: “She’s just a little girl, she wasn’t doing anything wrong,” according to La Repubblica.

The newspaper reported that the teenager and her parents were subcontracted to the police headquarters in Piazza Venezia in Rome. Polizia di Stato and Italy’s Ministry of Culture did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Although it was the first time the tour guide had said that an act of vandalism at the Colosseum had been caught on camera, he said he had seen it before and had been “spitted on” in a previous incident involving a boy doing a similar act.

The outcome of this latest investigation is still unclear, but it bears some similarities to the viral story of the 27-year-old British fitness guru who was seen using a wrench to break into “Ivan + Haley 23” in the nearly 2,000-year-old Roman structure in a video. Originally shared on YouTube.

on time, I forget It reported that Dimitrov could face fines of up to $16,000 and five years in prison.

He later wrote a letter of apology to the Mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, and the Public Prosecutor’s Office, which was shared in Rome. Il Messaggero On July 5th, he said he was unaware of the ancient monument’s age or “the seriousness of the act committed.”