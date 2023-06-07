The Iron Sheik, professional wrestling legend and Hall of Famer, has died at the age of 81

Mark RaimondiESPN staff writer3 minutes to read

The Iron Sheik, a prominent Greco-Roman wrestler from Iran who gained worldwide fame in professional wrestling with his rivalries in the 1980s against the likes of Hulk Hogan, died on Wednesday at the age of 81, according to his official Twitter account.

The Sheik, whose real name is Hussain Khosrow Ali Waziri, was a former WWF World Heavyweight Champion who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005. As a hated heel, he fought legendary fights in the 1980s against Hogan, Bob Backlund and Sgt. . slaughter. Waziri defeated Backlund for the WWF Title in December 1983, and one month later, Hogan defeated Waziri in front of over 20,000 at New York’s Madison Square Garden to win the belt for the first time. The match helped catapult Hulkamania into a phenomenon that led to the first WrestleMania one year later.

“With his larger-than-life personality, incredible charisma, and unparalleled skills in the ring, he has captivated audiences all over the world,” the statement said from his Twitter account. “He was a pioneer, breaking down barriers and paving the way for a variety of wrestlers who have followed in his footsteps.”

Before starting professional wrestling, Waziri was a bodyguard for the last Shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. He was a Greco-Roman wrestler in his home country, and almost made the 1968 Olympic team. Vaziri then moved to the United States, where he won the AAU Greco-Roman wrestling championship at 180.5 pounds, and became an assistant coach for the U.S. wrestling team, including its Olympic team in 1972.

Around that time, he became involved with professional wrestling in Minnesota with AWA promoter Verne Gagne under head coach and catch wrestling legend Billy Robinson. Vaziri was given a persona drawn from his Iranian heritage (inspired by the beginning of the Iranian Revolution) and bowed to it, shaved his head, grew a handlebar mustache, and wore peep-toe shoes, which became an iconic look. . He first joined the WWF in 1979, winning his first ever Madison Square Garden battle royal and having matches with the likes of Bruno Sammartino and Chief Jay Strongbow.

After dropping the WWF title to Hogan in 1984, Waziri had a memorable set of matches with Sgt. Slaughter, an American military personality. The dispute led to real tensions between the United States and Waziri’s Iranian homeland. Waziri and Slaughter had a violent and bloody “boot camp” match in June 1984 at Madison Square Garden that was highly acclaimed and still stands today.

In recent years, Waziri has developed a cult fan following on Twitter, even from people who have never watched his legendary fights inside the squared circle.

Waziri was survived by his wife, Karel, whom he married for 47 years, and his sons, Tanya and Nikki, and his son-in-law, Eddie, according to his Twitter account.

“Beyond the glitz and glamour of the squared circle, The Iron Sheik was a man of great passion and dedication,” the Twitter statement read. “He personified resilience. He overcame countless challenges in his life, both in and out of the wrestling ring. His journey from a small village in Iran to becoming one of the most recognizable figures in the wrestling world is a testament to his unwavering dedication.”