The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models that will be launched in 2024 will feature 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes, respectively, according to a high-resolution display industry analyst. Ross Young Offer consultants in the supply chain.



Inform the youth Mac rumors Display sizes are rounded at 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches. In response to our news story, Young He said It will reveal the actual sizes to two decimal places as it works Speech at Presentation Week conference In Los Angeles on May 23. Young did not indicate if the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will also have larger screens.

The new display sizes will be the largest ever for an iPhone, as the device continues to get bigger. In comparison, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screens, respectively, and these sizes are not expected to change with the launch of the iPhone 15 Pro models later this year.

Young has a proven track record of providing information about future Apple products. In the past, he accurately revealed that ProMotion is coming to the iPhone 13 Pro, 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, that the sixth-generation iPad mini will have a larger 8.3-inch display, and many other details.