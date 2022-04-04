The iPhone 14 Pro’s wide camera is rumored to feature a 21% larger sensor for 48MP photos

The iPhone 14 Pro It may offer more detailed images thanks to a much larger sensor and smaller pixels, according to unverified technical information shared on Chinese social media site Weibo.



newly Post from the account “Catch 8” On Weibo he listed a slew of technical specifications for the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ camera. In line with many iPhone 14 Pro wide camera rumors From last year, the post claims ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ will do just that Features a 48MP camera. As a result of the increased megapixel count, the iPhone 14 Pro‌’s wide pixels will be smaller, allegedly measuring 1.22 micrometers. This represents a decrease of 0.68 µm compared to iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max.

The sensor is believed to be a Sony module, like the one in the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌. Despite the change in pixel size, the iPhone 14 Pro‌ is claimed to have the same Dual Pixel Autofocus (DPAF) system, which Apple markets as “Focus Pixels.” Iphone Since the release of ‌iPhone‌ 6 in 2014, the same ability to record 16:9 HDR video at up to 60 frames per second.

The device’s sensor size is said to be 1/1.3-inch, a 21.2% increase over the 1/1.65-inch wide-camera sensor on the iPhone 13 Pro‌ and iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max. This increase in sensor size Requires a larger lens to capture more lightwhich leads significantly Larger set of rear camera. The 1/1.3-inch sensor size is the same as the Samsung 50-megapixel GN1 sensor used in the Google Pixel 6.

Overall, the information suggests that the iPhone 14 Pro‌ will deliver larger, higher-resolution photos with finer detail, but at the risk of poor performance in low light and photos that are more prone to noise. Apple Analyzer Ming Chi Kuo she has said earlier He believes the camera quality of the iPhone 14 Pro models will “elevate mobile photography to a new level.”

The Weibo account that shared these technical specifications frequently publishes detailed information about the camera, but does not have a track record of leaks about future Apple devices and Mac rumors The authenticity of the post cannot be verified, so the rumor needs to be taken with a pinch of salt. However, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ is widely believed to distinguish a Bigger, wide 48MP camera sensorso the common technical specifications seem reasonable and are generally consistent with other rumors.