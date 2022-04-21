The iPhone 14 Pro will never be a pro if the latest leak is true

Next iPhone 14 It would definitely be a solid step forward – and iPhone 14 Pro It will be the main device in the lineup.

The Pro is set to come with powerful cameras, a faster, modern processor, and better screen technology — the “basic” iPhone 14 model comes with an older CPU and less capable cameras likely to save you money as users might not need all the high-end specs.

However, recent rumors have given me pause: According to unnamed sources from iDropNewsiPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will have the same upgraded Lightning port that debuted in the original iPad Prothat use USB 3.0 Technology to deliver much faster speeds than the old USB 2.0 port that iPhones still use.

While this is a big upgrade — it could transfer data up to 10 times faster — it’s still far from the speeds that the USB-C ports used in the current iPad Pro and iPad Air can provide.

Apple has been sticking to the Lightning port since its launch in 2012—while it EU regulations say he’ll have to start using USB-C ports eventually On its iPhones, there is no set date for when this will happen and Apple will likely fight back whenever possible.

why? Because it is doing a lot in licensing its technology to allow manufacturers to make light-friendly accessories. It has created an ecosystem of compatibility that any brand would be reluctant to throw away. So, with that in mind, an iPhone with the same USB-C connector found in the iPad Pro seems highly unlikely.

However, this frequency (if true, which is a big deal if we’re working with “unnamed sources”) would give me a real problem if it did.

It’s very likely that this year will be the first to see iPhones launched on different chipsets (well, you can point to the iPhone 5C, which came along with the iPhone 5S, but they were completely different phones) and that would be the clearest indication yet that Apple It tries to distinguish the iPhone 14 Pro from the cheaper model.

That’s fine – and frankly, it makes a lot of sense. The iPhone Pro line has been very close in performance and specifications to the base models for many years, with only the camera and more RAM providing the main differences.

Making the expensive high-end phone more powerful and desirable for creators and those who need a little more grunt in their hardware, especially if it offers capabilities the iPhone 14 can’t, will make the Pro upgrade much easier for people like filmmakers, who will want all the power and versatility of the camera to get their jobs done more easily. .

So, if the rumors are true, and Apple sticks with the Lightning port, it’s missing a real trick. A USB-C connection will provide much faster speeds for those who need it for their jobs, and it won’t be a temptation for those who just want a good phone — the masses who will continue to buy Lightning accessories.

Those who need a USB-C sporting the iPhone 14 Pro – like the designs mentioned – will also have the right equipment to make the most of the upgraded speeds, as many others won’t really benefit from the higher speeds.

I tested iPhone 13 Pro Max (with older Lightning connector) vs. the new version iPad Air 2022which contains USB-C.

The former managed to transfer a 320MB file at 8.25MB/s, the latter got up to 10.5MB/s, both connected to the USB-C port on my laptop.

That’s not much of a difference (although it will still save several minutes for a 20-minute 4K file being transcribed) but better equipment – with higher-end Macs and better connections, like the ones creators often invest in – will see greater variation in read speeds.

Another reason why Apple mimics the iPad Pro and brings the USB-C connector to the iPhone 14 Pro.

Of course, it won’t, often for the reasons listed above. And that’s a real shame, because the iPhone 14 Pro with USB-C would have been a real leap forward and made a really attractive phone for professionals.

Not to mention the ease it will bring to many people. USB-C has become a popular standard around the world (including iPads, which many iPhone owners have) and the loss of a Lightning cable will eliminate another headache for users.