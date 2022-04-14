The iPhone 14 lineup may be the most expensive ever

Expect a whole lot of promotions for This year’s iPhone updateincluding a 48MP camera, bezel-less design, and a new size, but there’s one thing we might not be excited to see: the price.

Over the past several years, the iPhone lineup has basically remained the same. There’s an entry-level model starting at $699, a Pro model starting at $999, and a Max model starting at $1,099. It’s been so since the iPhone 11 and we’ve been expecting the iPhone 14 to follow suit, even with some nice upgrades rumored about the Pro models.

This may not be the case. According to LeaksAppleProApple plans to significantly raise the prices of the iPhone 14 lineup across the board. With the iPhone 12 mini removed, the cheaper iPhone will now start at $799 and only go up from there:

iPhone 14: $799

iPhone 14 Max: $899

iPhone 14 Pro: $1,099

iPhone 14 Pro Max: $1,199

LeaksApplePro blames higher prices for increased production costs and the need for a wide enough gap between the 14 Max and the 14 Pro. Apple has traditionally separated the iPhone and iPhone Pro lines by at least $200.

This price ranking will be the first time since iPhone X That Apple didn’t offer the $999 iPhone. It also means the iPhone 14 Pro Max could hit $1,999 for the first time if rumors of a 2TB storage option surface.

Camel Already taking a gamble With the iPhone 14 Pro, which is expected to get an exclusive design, chip and camera. But it remains to be seen if iPhone buyers will be willing to pay more than $100 extra for the privilege.