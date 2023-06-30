June 30, 2023

The Internet is reacting to the new hot toys Supergirl character

Ayhan 37 mins ago 2 min read

Hot Toys has announced a new Supergirl figurine inspired by Sasha Kali’s appearance in The Flash. But the Internet is thinking about the new number Doesn’t look like an actress.

Do you think she looks like Supergirl from the movie? | Image credit: Hot Toys

Many took to Twitter to note the lack of similarities between the character and the actress as she appeared in the latest DC movies. Some argue that appearance look more Likes Actor Matt Smith. others He thinks The figure looks like Tom Holland.

The figure is a stark contrast to other Hot Toys figures based on the characters featured in the Flash movie. For example, the Batman character made by the company (in my humble opinion) looks exactly like Michael Keaton from the movie. But hey, don’t take my word for it; Look at the picture and let it speak for itself.

Either way, if, for whatever reason, you want to purchase this Supergirl figure, it’ll set you back $265. You can Pre-order now on Sideshowwith the site noting that it ships sometime between July and December of next year.

Taylor is a reporter at IGN. You can follow her on Twitter @employee

