The internet can’t get enough of Deepika Padukone movie

Ranveer and Deepika Padukone Circus tractor. (Compliment: YouTube)

New Delhi:

To say a trailer for Rohit Shetty Circus trending would be an understatement. The trailer was released on Friday and it’s been trending in a big way. The film features Ranveer Singh in the lead role and boasts an impressive cast that includes Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, Tiko Talsania, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra and Vrajesh Herji. miss out! This is, however, the story of the star whose surprising appearance overshadows everything else – Deepika Padukone, who appears at the end of the trailer with her husband, Ranveer Singh. The clip appears to be from a dance number. The internet, of course, just can’t keep calm and that’s what jubilant Deepika Padukone fans tweeted after the release of Circus tractor.

First, check out the trailer for Circus over here:

“DeepVeer in frame after so long,” one excited fan tweeted.

Honestly the best part of it CircusDeepika Padukone’s trailer read another tweet.

“Won’t lie! Probably repeat this part 10 times already…energy,” another tweet read. Concept.

You won’t lie!

Maybe repeat this part 10 times already..

energy #deepikahttps://t.co/LdpTzE2EcR – ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) December 2, 2022

Like we said earlier, Deepika Padukone’s surprise overshadowed everything.

Similar thoughts were echoed in another tweet.

Circusa quote from Shakespeare’s play The comedy of errorsDirected by Rohit Shetty. The movie is set to be released on December 23.

It was Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s first movie together Jolyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela (2013), which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The couple also co-starred Bajirao Mastani And the Padmavat. The couple also shared screen space in Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83.