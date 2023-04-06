The international court says it can rule on the border dispute between Guyana and Venezuela

THE HAGUE/CARACAS (Reuters) – Judges at the International Court of Justice ruled on Thursday that they have jurisdiction over a long-running border dispute between Guyana and Venezuela, which could determine which country has rights to the rich territory. oil and gas.

Guyana in 2018 asked the International Court of Justice, also known as the World Court, to confirm that the boundary was set in an 1899 arbitration between Venezuela and the then British colony of Guyana.

Venezuela, while boycotting much of the proceedings, tried to stop the case from moving forward arguing that the United Kingdom should have been involved because Guyana was a British colony in 1899, but the justices rejected that reasoning and said they had jurisdiction.

Reading the decision, Judge Juan Donoghue said that the court, “by a vote of 14 to 1, rejects the preliminary objection filed by the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.”

The next step is the hearings on the merits of the case. The final verdict may be years later.

Guyana President Irfan Ali welcomed the decision in a video statement carried by local media, saying that it means the court is moving forward with a final, binding decision.

Ali said the decision marks the second time the court has rejected Venezuela’s arguments, adding that he remains confident the court will help establish “permanent borders” with Venezuela. He added that Guyana was committed to “a peaceful solution.”

Venezuela has previously insisted on negotiations between countries to determine who controls the territory of Guyana-Equipa.

Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said in a televised statement Thursday that negotiations are the only way to reach a “workable and satisfactory” solution.

She added that President Nicolás Maduro and his government will comprehensively assess the implications of the ruling, and “take all available measures to defend his legitimate rights and territorial integrity.”

Offshore oil discoveries in recent years have given Guyana, which has no history of oil production, the potential to become one of the largest producers in Latin America.

A consortium of US oil company Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N), Hess Corp (HES.N) and China’s CNOOC Ltd (0883.HK) produces crude in Guyana’s offshore Stabroek block, part of which is in waters claimed by Venezuela. .

